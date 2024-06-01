Israel eliminates 3 high-ranking Hamas terrorists in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of joint operations by the IDF and the General Security Service with the assistance of Military Intelligence (AMAN), three high-ranking Hamas terrorists have been eliminated in the past two days, says the IDF press service.

Mansur Adel Mansur Kashlan, who took an active part in promoting terrorist activities and planning terrorist attacks in Israel, in particular in Judea and Samaria, was eliminated in the Nuseirat area. He was also involved in coordinating Hamas's actions with the actions of other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.In the center of the sector, Walid Abd Abu Dalal, the head of the Hamas security service's technology department, was eliminated as a result of an IAF strike.The IAF also eliminated Tariq Darwish, one of the commanders of Hamas's Nuseirat Battalion (drone unit). Darwish took part in planning and carrying out terrorist attacks. According to sources in Gaza, he was killed along with two of his brothers.

