Israel establishes new military outpost in S. Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army is building a new military post in southern Lebanon, which could bring the total number of positions it holds in the border area to six, according to Lebanese security sources and eyewitnesses, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

A reliable Lebanese security source told Xinhua that "an Israeli military crew equipped with several bulldozers and excavators began construction work on a new military post in Khallat al-Makhafir, in the eastern sector of Lebanon's southern border area."

The source added that the post is located near the Israeli settlement of Misgav Am, about 800 meters inside Lebanese territory.

Eyewitnesses from villages along the border told Xinhua that "the Israeli crew has completed leveling the land and is working on digging bunkers and building earth mounds, as well as installing dozens of concrete blocks around the site."

They added that the team is operating under the protection of several Israeli Merkava tanks stationed on the hills overlooking this point.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah taking effect since Nov. 27, Israel still occupies five sites in southern Lebanon and continues to carry out airstrikes on border areas, claiming they are aimed at eliminating "threats" from Hezbollah.

According to the sources, the five occupied positions -- Tallet al-Hammams, Tallet al-Oweida, Jabal Blat, al-Labouneh, and al-Aziyeh -- are located on strategic hills that provide a commanding view of the area and a superior firing position, rising higher than the Israeli settlements in northern Israel.

