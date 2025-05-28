Israel extends Independence Day greetings to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Embassy in Baku extended Independence Day greetings to the Azerbaijani people, News.Az reports.

In a post on X, the embasy wrote: “Happy Independence Day, Azerbaijan! We celebrate with you today - honoring your journey, strength, and achievements. Wishing peace, prosperity, and continued friendship between our nations.”

Happy Independence Day, Azerbaijan!



We celebrate with you today - honoring your journey, strength, and achievements. Wishing peace, prosperity, and continued friendship between our nations.



—————-



Müstəqillik Gününüz mübarək, Azərbaycan!

Bu önəmli günü sizinlə… pic.twitter.com/NOhnd7ybas — Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) May 28, 2025

Today, May 28, Azerbaijan marks its Independence Day, commemorating the historic establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) in 1918.

Founded on this day 107 years ago, the ADR holds the distinction of being the first democratic and parliamentary republic in the Muslim East. It introduced national symbols including a flag, emblem, and anthem. The tricolor flag symbolically represented Turkism, Islam, and European ideals, reflecting the republic's progressive vision.

However, the ADR existed for only 23 months. On April 28, 1920, it was overthrown following the invasion of Baku by the 11th Red Army of Soviet Russia.

Since 1990, Azerbaijan has commemorated May 28 as Republic Day. In a move to better reflect the historical significance, the Milli Majlis (parliament) officially designated May 28 as Independence Day in October 2021. Under the revised observance, October 18 is now celebrated as the Day of Restoration of Independence.

News.Az