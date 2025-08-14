Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, the military has announced.

In a statement, the Israeli military said: “Some time ago, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen,” News.Az reports.

Officials noted that air raid sirens were not activated, in line with standard protocol.

Israel maintains a multi-layered air defence system, including the Iron Dome, designed to detect and neutralise incoming missiles before they can cause civilian casualties or damage. Typically, authorities activate air raid sirens only if there is a significant threat to populated areas.

Tensions between Israel and Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated significantly since late 2023, with both sides engaging in a series of retaliatory strikes.

News.Az