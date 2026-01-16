Israel kills 10 in Gaza as US announces ceasefire phase two

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Gaza as the United States announced that Israel and Hamas had entered the second phase of a 20-point ceasefire deal.

A senior member of Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, was among those killed. The Israeli military confirmed that one victim, Muhammad al-Hawli, was a Qassam Brigades commander, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attack highlighted Israel’s statement that it would shape the second phase of the ceasefire “on its terms,” amid ongoing tensions in the region.

