Israel kills Hezbollah commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

​An Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday killed a Hezbollah commander who was a leading figure in its rocket division, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

Security sources said, identified the commander who was killed as Ibrahim Qubaisi . The attack, in which six people were killed, dealt another blow to the Iran-backed group which has faced a series of setbacks at the hands of Israel over the past week.The health ministry gave an initial toll of six dead and 15 wounded in the Beirut strike.Note that the Israeli military carried out airstrikes against Hezbollah on Monday which Lebanese authorities said killed more than 500 people.

News.Az