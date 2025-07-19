Israel kills over 50 in Gaza as UN warns of ‘catastrophic hunger’

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 51 Palestinians, including 14 individuals waiting for humanitarian aid, were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Friday, local authorities reported. The strikes come amid growing international alarm over the deepening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that thousands of Palestinians are on the “verge of catastrophic hunger,” with one in three people reportedly going days without food. The agency called for immediate and safe access to deliver life-saving aid to civilians caught in the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hamas stated that Israel rejected a ceasefire proposal that would have led to the release of all remaining captives held in Gaza. The group vowed to prepare for a “lengthy war” if no agreement is reached, signaling continued escalation in the 21-month-long conflict.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 58,667 people and injured 139,974 since the fighting began. On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks in Israel killed an estimated 1,139 people, with more than 200 individuals taken captive.

The mounting civilian casualties and the worsening humanitarian crisis have prompted the United Nations and other international organizations to call for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian assistance.

News.Az