Israel, Lebanon hold historic talks in Naqoura after decades

Lebanese and Israeli civilian representatives held their first direct talks in decades on Wednesday, as part of a year-old ceasefire monitoring mechanism in the ongoing war with Hezbollah.

The meeting was held at the UN peacekeeping force’s headquarters in Naqoura in Lebanon, near the border with Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Israel was represented by the National Security Council Deputy Director for Foreign Policy Uri Resnick. Morgan Ortagus, the US special representative for Lebanon, headed the US delegation, while Lebanon was represented by former ambassador to the US Simon Karam.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the premier had instructed Gil Reich, acting head of the National Security Council, to send a representative to Lebanon to meet with government and economic officials.

The sides gave different accounts of the content of the meeting. Ahead of the sit-down, the Prime Minister’s Office called it “an initial attempt to create a basis for a relationship and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon.”

