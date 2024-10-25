Israel MFA: UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UNRWA are complicit in war crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

"UN Secretary-General António Guterres, declared persona non grata in Israel, has reached new heights of hypocrisy and insensitivity," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz, said on X platform, News.Az reports.

"Last night, he lamented the elimination of their "UNRWA colleague" by IDF forces in Gaza. Who exactly is he mourning? Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a commander in the Nukhba Unit of the Al-Bureij Battalion, who led the massacre in the shelter in Re’im on October 7, and whose details were exposed yesterday by the IDF spokesperson. Guterres and UNRWA are complicit in war crimes," Katz noted.

News.Az