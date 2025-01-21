Israel: Netanyahu's office refuses to release Gaza ceasefire text to public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly chosen not to disclose full details of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which aims to end the war in Gaza and includes the release of captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Netanyahu’s office only published the text showing the cabinet’s agreement to the deal, leaving out several details explaining the ceasefire in full.Information which has been kept confidential includes details on Israel’s withdrawal plans from the Philadelphi Corridor, Israel’s name for the narrow strip of land bordering Gaza and Egypt, specifically appendices and maps of the redeployment of troops along the corridor. Details concerning the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip have also been kept confidential, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said.Israeli troops have ben given a 50-day window to pull out completely from the corridor, and have been instructed to withdraw out from Gaza’s urban centres, in an order to facilitate the return of Palestinians to northern parts of Gaza.The text was reportedly shown to members of the security and full cabinet two days before the ceasefire was given the green-light, Haaretz said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

