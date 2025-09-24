Israel-Palestine conflict: Latest developments in the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel–Palestine conflict entered another tense phase over the past 24 hours, marked by heavy fighting in Gaza, mounting civilian casualties, and significant diplomatic shifts on the global stage, News.az reports

Israeli forces intensified their operations in Gaza City, striking densely populated neighborhoods and advancing with ground troops. Local health officials reported at least 22 Palestinians killed in the latest raids. Hospitals in the enclave continue to face severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies, raising fears of imminent collapse in critical care services.

The humanitarian crisis deepened despite major diplomatic gestures. France, the UK, Canada, and Australia announced formal recognition of the State of Palestine, joining a growing list of Western nations supporting Palestinian statehood. While many Palestinians welcomed the recognition as symbolic backing, others voiced skepticism that such moves would ease the ongoing destruction and daily hardships.

Israel strongly condemned the recognitions, describing them as a “reward for terrorism.” U.S. President Donald Trump echoed this criticism, saying the decisions embolden Hamas. In contrast, a former head of Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence service suggested the recognitions could politically isolate Hamas and create space for renewed diplomacy.

At the UN General Assembly, Indonesia urged a comprehensive two-state solution that balances recognition of Palestine with guarantees for Israel’s security. Meanwhile, protests in European capitals, particularly in Italy, demanded faster and more decisive international action on Gaza.

The past day highlighted the widening gap between diplomatic symbolism and realities on the ground, as humanitarian conditions in Gaza deteriorate while global recognition of Palestine gathers momentum.

News.Az