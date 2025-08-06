Israel poised to approve new war plan to take control of entire Gaza Strip

Israel poised to approve new war plan to take control of entire Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s security cabinet will convene tomorrow to approve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new war plan, which involves intensifying the conflict and occupying the entire Gaza Strip.

The move, largely opposed by Israel’s public and military top brass, could risk ‘catastrophic consequences and further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages’ the UN has warned, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, 135 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza health ministry, and another five from starvation or malnutrition.

News.Az