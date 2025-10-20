Israel reopens two crossings to allow aid into Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of aid trucks carrying food and relief supplies have entered Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem (known as Kerem Shalom in Israel) and al-Karara (known as Kissufim in Israel) crossings, according to reports from humanitarian workers on the ground.

The move marks a partial reopening after Israel closed all crossings on Sunday following a wave of airstrikes across Gaza that killed and injured dozens, in what officials described as a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

While the renewed aid flow offers some relief to Gaza’s population, the Rafah crossing — which connects Gaza with Egypt — remains closed. The continued closure has blocked both humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of wounded and sick Palestinians seeking medical treatment outside the enclave.

Aid agencies warn that the humanitarian situation remains dire despite the reopening of limited routes, stressing the urgent need for sustained and unhindered access to all crossings.

