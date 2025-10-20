Ireland’s Foreign Minister urges immediate opening of Rafah crossing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Harris has called for the immediate opening of the Rafah crossing to allow vital humanitarian aid into Gaza, describing it as “an absolute priority.”

Speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Harris emphasized the importance of maintaining the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“It is important that the ceasefire holds — we all know how difficult it was to get to this point,” he said. “We need to see an increase in the amount of aid getting into Gaza, and the Rafah crossing must be opened as an absolute priority.”

