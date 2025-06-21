Israel's missile strike on Iran kills at least two, injures four

Explosions rocked the Iranian cities of Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom early Saturday following Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeting missile storage and launch facilities in central Iran.

At least two people were killed and four injured in the attack in Qom. Air defense systems were also operating in the area, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The Fars News Agency, citing a spokesperson for the Qom Provincial Crisis Management Office, said a 16-year-old boy was among those killed when the fourth floor of a building in the Salariyeh neighborhood was struck by an Israeli missile.

A statement reported by the news agency said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) indicated it targeted Israeli military sites and support centers in central Israel and at the Ben Gurion Airport.

The IRGC claimed the predetermined targets were successfully destroyed and the combined missile and drone strikes are ongoing, and being conducted in a coordinated and targeted manner.

News.Az