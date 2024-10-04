Israel says it destroyed 3.5-km smuggling tunnel from Syria to Lebanon

The Israeli military announced that its fighter jets overnight struck a 3.5-kilometer-long tunnel that crossed between Lebanon and Syria, which was used by Hezbollah to smuggle Iranian weapons.

According to the IDF , the tunnel was operated by Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which is tasked with delivering weapons from Iran and its proxies to Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The strike destroyed the tunnel where weapons were transported through and stored, as well as buildings, weapon depots and other infrastructure in the vicinity, the military said.A separate overnight strike targeted “infrastructure” at the Masnaa Border Crossing between Lebanon and Syria after the IDF said it identified attempts to deliver Iranian weapons to Hezbollah.The IDF has said it has stepped up efforts to prevent any weapons being delivered from Iran to Hezbollah via Syria. On Tuesday, the commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400 was killed in a strike on Beirut.

