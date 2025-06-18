Israel says its fighter jets hit centrifuge production site in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military said that over 50 jets took part in overnight operations that included strikes on an Iranian centrifuge production site and several weapon-production facilities.

The centrifuge production site in Tehran was used by Iran to expand the scope and rate of its uranium enrichment for the purpose of developing nuclear weapons, the IDF said.

The military says that the weapon-production factories hit included a site for the production of raw materials and components for the assembly of the surface-to-surface missiles that the Iranian regime has been firing at Israel, as well as facilities for making systems and components for surface-to-air missiles designed to hit aircraft.

The IDF releases footage of jets taking off for the operations.

News.Az