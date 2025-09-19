Israel says senior Hamas intelligence official killed in Gaza airstrike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a senior Hamas intelligence official was killed in an airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the intelligence officer Mahmoud Abu al-Khir took part in advancing attacks against Israel and troops operating in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

He was targeted in an Israeli Air Force drone strike directed by the 99th Division’s 990th Reserve Artillery Regiment. The IDF says it took measures to mitigate civilian harm in the strike.

Meanwhile, the military says the 162nd and 98th divisions have expanded their operations in Gaza City, and in the past day, killed more than 10 operatives and directed strikes on terror infrastructure.

In the Strip’s south, the military says the Gaza Division is operating in Khan Younis and Rafah, demolishing dozens of infrastructures used by Hamas and killing several operatives.

News.Az