Israel strikes another Gaza City tower - VIDEO

Israel’s military has struck another Gaza high-rise building in besieged Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It was the seventh major tower hit by Israeli forces in recent weeks as they attempt to seize and control the Palestinian territory’s largest urban centre.

#Israel appears to take down #Gaza City tower

Following an evacuation warning, the #IsraeliAirForce leveled a high-rise building in Gaza City a short while ago, according to Palestinian media.



The IDF has not yet commented on the strike, but said earlier that the building was… pic.twitter.com/idpAJua7E6 — News.Az (@news_az) September 10, 2025

On Friday, the Israeli military ordered people in Mushtaha Tower, a 12-storey building on the western side of Gaza City and surrounded by hundreds of makeshift tents, to evacuate and later struck the building, claiming it was “Hamas infrastructure”.

