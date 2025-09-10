Yandex metrika counter

Israel strikes another Gaza City tower - VIDEO


Israel’s military has struck another Gaza high-rise building in besieged Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It was the seventh major tower hit by Israeli forces in recent weeks as they attempt to seize and control the Palestinian territory’s largest urban centre.

On Friday, the Israeli military ordered people in Mushtaha Tower, a 12-storey building on the western side of Gaza City and surrounded by hundreds of makeshift tents, to evacuate and later struck the building, claiming it was “Hamas infrastructure”.


