Israel strikes Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon amid ceasefire negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has continued its military strikes in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen while ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, are underway, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Israeli strikes on a house south of Gaza City killed and wounded an unknown number of people on Saturday morning, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa, which reported that at least one person was killed and three wounded in a strike on the city's Zaytoun neighbourhood.It further reported that shelling in the al-Rimal neighbourhood west of Gaza City killed three people and injured ten others.Israel also carried out a series of coordinated strikes with the US and UK on Yemen, targeting a power station near the capital Sanaa and the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa. In Lebanon, an Israeli drone struck a car near Tyre, killing six according to the country's National News Agency.The New Arab's sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports that a Hamas source told the publication that the group has offered to negotiate "controversial" points in the later stages of a Gaza ceasefire.

News.Az