Israel strikes Gilan province of Iran, 9 killed, 33 injured
- 24 Jun 2025 09:52
- 24 Jun 2025 10:02
- 1026894
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/israel-strikes-gilan-province-of-iran-9-killed-33-injured Copied
Source: Tasnim News Agency
At least nine people were killed and 33 injured in Israeli strikes on residential buildings in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, said the deputy provincial governor, News.az reports citing semi-official Fars News Agency.
16 women and children were among the injured. 5 of them were hospitalized, and 28 were discharged for outpatient treatment.
It was reported that 4 residential buildings were destroyed during the air raid, and surrounding buildings were seriously damaged.