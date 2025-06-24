Israel strikes Gilan province of Iran, 9 killed, 33 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people were killed and 33 injured in Israeli strikes on residential buildings in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, said the deputy provincial governor, News.az reports citing semi-official Fars News Agency.

16 women and children were among the injured. 5 of them were hospitalized, and 28 were discharged for outpatient treatment.

It was reported that 4 residential buildings were destroyed during the air raid, and surrounding buildings were seriously damaged.

News.Az