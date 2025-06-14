Israel strikes Iran's South Pars gas field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces struck Phase 14 of Iran's South Pars gas field, causing a fire in parts of the facility.

Fire fighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze at the gas field, which is Iran's largest natural gas facility, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said the attack was carried out with a small aircraft resembling a drone.

The attack adds to Saturday's strikes across multiple Iranian provinces that killed several people, including children.

Israeli forces have hit industrial facilities including factories in Borujerd, Qazvin and Shiraz.

Iran cancelled all flights nationwide due to the intensifying strikes.

The South Pars field is shared between Iran and Qatar and is crucial to Iran's natural gas production and export capabilities.

Iran launched the “True Promise 3” operation, firing hundreds of missiles at Israeli targets while suspending nuclear talks with the U.S.

News.Az