Israel strikes Lebanon, targets Hezbollah and Hamas

Israel has launched airstrikes on multiple villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, targeting what it described as Hezbollah and Hamas military infrastructure, local authorities and media reported.

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for four villages—Hammara and Ain el-Tineh in the Bekaa Valley, and Kfar Hatta and Annan in the south—prompting dozens of families to flee. Drone activity and emergency services were observed in the affected areas, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that a drone strike in the southern village of Braikeh wounded two people. Israel said the strike targeted two Hezbollah members. The attacks follow a deadly strike on a vehicle north of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, which Israel said also targeted Hezbollah operatives.

The bombardments continue despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, which ended over a year of heavy fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel has repeatedly violated the truce and continues to occupy five areas in Lebanon.

The strikes come amid pressure on Lebanon from the U.S. and Israel to disarm Hezbollah. Officials said the Lebanese army was expected to complete disarmament south of the Litani River by the end of 2025, though Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called the efforts “far from sufficient.”

Security analysts note that Israel’s mention of Hamas as a target increases pressure on Lebanon to act against all anti-Israel groups on its territory. The Lebanese government is scheduled to discuss disarmament progress, while a ceasefire monitoring committee—including representatives from Lebanon, Israel, France, the U.S., and the U.N.—is set to meet soon.

U.N. officials have sharply criticized Israel’s attacks, reporting that at least 127 civilians, including children, have been killed since the 2024 ceasefire, and warning that the strikes may constitute war crimes.

