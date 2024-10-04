Israel targets Hassan Nasrallah's successor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The target of Israel's overnight airstrike on Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut , Lebanon, was Hashem Safieddine, the cousin and successor to the movement's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

On the night of October 4, Israeli warplanes struck an area south of Beirut where, according to Israeli officials, senior Hezbollah leaders were allegedly meeting in an underground bunker. The New York Times citing sources writes that a series of powerful explosions shook the densely populated Dahiya neighborhood and caused shock waves that were felt throughout the capital."The target of the strike was Hashem Safieddine, the cousin and presumed successor to Hassan Nasrallah," the article says.At the same time, sources do not know whether Israel achieved the strike's target.It was reported overnight that Lebanese army soldiers were wounded as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the town of El-Biyada in the south of the country.

News.Az