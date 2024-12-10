Israel targets Syrian military, with tanks reaching 25km from Damascus

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the wake of Syria’s political upheaval following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, Israel unleashed a series of sweeping aerial assaults across the country, targeting critical military infrastructure, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The strikes, described as the largest air operation ever undertaken by the Israeli Air Force, reportedly dismantled the backbone of Syria’s defense capabilities. Key military sites were obliterated, including airports, radar systems, communication hubs, and vast stockpiles of weapons and ammunition spread across multiple Syrian provinces.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights highlighted the devastating scope of the attacks, calling them a near-total destruction of Syria’s military arsenal.Israeli media reported that approximately 250 airstrikes were carried out, their aim clear: to neutralize the remnants of the former regime’s military power and preempt any threats emanating from the fractured state. These strikes signal a dramatic escalation in the Middle East, reshaping the balance of power amid Syria’s turbulent transformation.Meanwhile, Israeli troops crossed into the buffer zone east of the Golan Heights, marking a significant yet alleged “temporary” deployment. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar justified the move as a necessary measure to safeguard national security amid the chaos.Two regional security sources and one Syrian security source said today that the Israeli army incursion into southern Syria has reached about 25 kilometers (16 miles) southwest of the capital Damascus.The Syrian security source said Israeli troops reached Qatana, which is 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Syrian territory, east of a demilitarized zone separating the Golan Heights from Syria.In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, the Israeli army said ground troops had been deployed into Syrian territory and were working with other branches of the army, including air, sea and intelligence.Israeli incursion into Syrian territories violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations, established a ceasefire and buffer zone in 1974.The Israeli army mentioned in the statement that its forces are stationed on four fronts: the occupied West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

News.Az