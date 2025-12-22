Israeli airstrike kills 3 in Southern Lebanon
- Politics
Photo: AP Photo
Three people were killed in southern Lebanon on Monday after an Israeli air strike targeted a car on the Aqtnit–Qantara road in the Sidon district.
The Israeli military said the strike hit several Hezbollah militants in the area but did not provide further details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The incident adds to rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.