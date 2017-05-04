Israeli ambassador: Jews in Azerbaijan have never been discriminated against Zo

Israeli ambassador: Jews in Azerbaijan have never been discriminated against Zo

Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are perfect, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav said Thursday, APA reports.

He said that people are in close contact. “The Jews in Azerbaijan have never been subjected to discrimination. They live here as part of our community.”

Regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador said that all conflicts should be resolved through a peaceful way. “Israel supports Azerbaijan’s position on the peaceful settlement of the conflict and its territorial integrity. We support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group too”, said the ambassador.

