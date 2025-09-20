Yandex metrika counter

Israeli army conducted an operation in Syria - Media

Israeli army conducted an operation in Syria - Media
Source: Reuters

Israeli military forces entered the territory of Al-Quneitra province in southern Syria and conducted an operation in the settlement of As-Samdaniya, News.az reports citing CNN.

According to the information, an Israeli army patrol in armored vehicles set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the village and checked several civilian vehicles.

In addition, on the evening of September 19, a convoy of four armored vehicles entered the territory of Deraa province and conducted a raid.


