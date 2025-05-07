Israeli army confirms killing senior Hamas member

Lebanese army soldiers and rescue workers gather next to a damaged car after an Israeli strike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, early Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed carrying out an airstrike in the southern coastal Lebanese city of Sidon this morning, killing a senior Hamas member.

According to the military, the target, Khaled Ahmad Ahmad, served as chief of operations in Hamas’s western sector in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The IDF said Ahmad had advanced numerous attacks on Israeli civilians and troops during the war.

“Recently, he worked to transfer weapons and to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the military said.

The strike was carried out because “Ahmad’s activities posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,” the IDF added.

News.Az