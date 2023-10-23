Israeli army says at least 222 people held hostage in Gaza

Israeli army says at least 222 people held hostage in Gaza

At least 222 people are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to him, the IDF has information about 222 people held hostage in Gaza and is in contact with their families.

The Israeli army lost at least 308 servicemen as of October 23, Hagari added.

He also said that the Israeli military had captured over 1,000 supporters of the radical movement Hamas.

News.Az