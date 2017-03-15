Israeli envoy mulls co-op, investments in Azerbaijan’s districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav visited Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz, Shabran and Khizi districts, the Israeli Embassy told Trend.

The diplomat met with heads of the local executive authorities.

The sides discussed possibilities for cooperation and investments in economy, agriculture and tourism.

Stav lauded the deeply rooted values of harmonious coexistence and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan and noted the importance of the Jewish community here as a bridge between the two states.

The envoy also visited plants operating in Khachmaz and Shabran.

During the visit to Shabran, he noted that Israeli private sector can invest in the district’s agro-parks.

