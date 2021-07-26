Israeli expert calls Armenian military provocations 'terrorism'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the fact that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended long ago, we see that Armenian troops are constantly shelling Azerbaijani territory, Israeli lawyer and expert on international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel told News.Az.

According to the expert, this behavior of the Armenian side fits into the classic description of a war of attrition.

"Today we see that Azerbaijan is restraining itself, showing maximum seriousness, while Armenia keeps striking. We cannot fail to mention the fact that this behavior is terrorist, because Armenia already after the end of the war and the signing of the ceasefire agreement (November 9-10, 2020) unreasonably opens fire on the Azerbaijani military," he said.

