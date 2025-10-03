Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon, fire erupts near Nabatieh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Early Friday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a series of large-scale strikes on the outskirts of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

The attacks ignited fires in nearby wooded areas, according to a source from the local civil defense service, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The planes fired several missiles to hit suspected Hezbollah underground facilities in the Ali al-Taher heights, causing forest fires," the source said. "Civil defense teams are now working to extinguish the fires, and rescue teams are on site," he added.

According to the source, the explosions could be heard in southern areas located far from Nabatieh. "In the city itself, dozens of houses were damaged as a result of the airstrike. Cracks formed in walls, and windows were broken in residential buildings, offices, and shops," he said.

Earlier, the Israeli army press service reported that a former command post for the fire control and defense of Shia units, repeatedly attacked in the past, had been targeted. In a video posted on the social network X in Arabic, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Avichay Adraee said that "terrorist activity" had been observed again at the site near the Beaufort Castle. He stated that this constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon, which were reached on November 27, 2024.

News.Az