Israeli military announces killing of two more Hezbollah commanders
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it has killed two Hezbollah commanders in recent airstrikes, one of whom is identified as the chief of the group’s elite anti-tank missile unit.A strike carried out by fighter jets in as-Sultaniyah killed Riyad Reda Ghazzawi, whom the IDF identified as a commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The IDF said he was behind numerous anti-tank attacks on Israel and troops operating in southern Lebanon.
Additional strikes targeted several buildings in Safad al-Battikh where the IDF says Hezbollah members were operating.
The IDF added that a commander at Hezbollah’s headquarters was killed in the strikes.
He was responsible for transferring weapons to Hezbollah cells, as well as recruitment, according to the Israeli military.