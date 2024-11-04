Israeli military announces killing of two more Hezbollah commanders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it has killed two Hezbollah commanders in recent airstrikes, one of whom is identified as the chief of the group’s elite anti-tank missile unit.

A strike carried out by fighter jets in as-Sultaniyah killed Riyad Reda Ghazzawi, whom the IDF identified as a commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The IDF said he was behind numerous anti-tank attacks on Israel and troops operating in southern Lebanon.Additional strikes targeted several buildings in Safad al-Battikh where the IDF says Hezbollah members were operating.The IDF added that a commander at Hezbollah’s headquarters was killed in the strikes.He was responsible for transferring weapons to Hezbollah cells, as well as recruitment, according to the Israeli military.

News.Az