Israeli military announces new humanitarian zone in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the creation of a new humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

This move comes as the IDF ramps up its military operations aimed at gaining control over Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The zone will include field hospitals, water pipelines, and desalination facilities, along with a steady flow of food, tents, medicine, and medical supplies, coordinated through COGAT with the UN and other international organizations, the military says.

The IDF says these efforts will continue in parallel with its expanding offensive in northern Gaza.

The announcement comes as the military is urging civilians to evacuate southward from Gaza City, where troops are pushing to seize remaining Hamas strongholds and ultimately conquer the city.

It also follows last week's warning by the UN's World Food Program that Gaza is "at breaking point," as well as Israel's stated plans to scale up humanitarian infrastructure in the south.

