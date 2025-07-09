Israeli military destroys several Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently conducted a series of raids in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

According to the IDF, these operations led to the discovery and destruction of multiple weapons depots and other key facilities, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

In one of the special operations in the Jabal Blat area, soldiers of the 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade located a Hezbollah compound that included a weapons depot and firing positions. The military said the troops demolished the site.

In another raid, the IDF said reservists of the Oded Brigade located weapons hidden in a forested area near Labbouneh, including a multiple rocket launcher, a machine gun, and dozens of explosive devices. The weapons were also destroyed.

In the same area, the soldiers also located an underground site used by Hezbollah to store weapons, and it was demolished by combat engineers, the IDF said.

Since a November 2024 ceasefire, the IDF has remained deployed to five strategic posts inside southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire have been frequent, but IDF ground operations beyond the areas of the five posts have been much rarer.

