Yandex metrika counter

Israeli National Security Adviser Ben-Gvir injured in car crash

  • World
  • Share
Israeli National Security Adviser Ben-Gvir injured in car crash

National Security Minister of Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir was involved in a car accident on Friday while leaving the scene of a stabbing attack in Ramle that morning that left one eighteen-year-old woman in serious condition.

"Minister Ben-Gvir feels good, is conscious, and will continue to receive medical treatment at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital," his office said.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      