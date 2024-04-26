Israeli National Security Adviser Ben-Gvir injured in car crash
National Security Minister of Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir was involved in a car accident on Friday while leaving the scene of a stabbing attack in Ramle that morning that left one eighteen-year-old woman in serious condition.
"Minister Ben-Gvir feels good, is conscious, and will continue to receive medical treatment at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital," his office said.