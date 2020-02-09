Israeli observer calls Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections ‘open and transparent’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 9 early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in an open, transparent and effective manner, Israeli observer Roman Gurevich told reporters, AzVision.az reports.

He positively assessed the whole election process in Azerbaijan.

The observer said he observed the voting process at six polling stations. “I praise the presence of a large number of young people in the polls. The voting process took place at a high level. No violations were recorded,” he added.

Another observer Boris Grossman said that international observers do not need to monitor the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan as the country enjoys the experience of conducting transparent elections.

“Despite the cold, frosty and windy weather, voters were active. I witness that people came to polling stations with great enthusiasm and joy,” he said.

Grossman stressed that Israel always supports Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan and Israel are brotherly and friendly countries.”

News.Az

News.Az