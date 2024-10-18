Israeli PM Netanyahu to convene security meeting after Hamas leader’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a special security meeting later today at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The meeting will be joined by government ministers and security officials, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The meeting will focus on the possibility of progress in hostage deal negotiations in light of his death, reports add. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Gaza, Israel's government and the country's army confirmed on Thursday."After completing the process of identifying the body, it can be confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated," the Israeli military stated.Foreign Minister Israel Katz claimed Sinwar’s killing would "create the possibility to immediately release the hostages".

News.Az