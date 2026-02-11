Israeli premier joins Board of Peace before meeting Trump in DC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially became a member of the Board of Peace on Wednesday, prior to his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

Netanyahu signed as a member of the board at Blair House, the US president’s official guest residence, during a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage of the signing was posted by media outlets via US social media company X.

On Jan. 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Board of Peace was created within the framework of peaceful settlement efforts in Gaza. Washington has said additional states have since joined the initiative.

The first meeting is scheduled to be held in Washington, DC, and is expected to take place at the level of leaders invited by the Trump administration to participate in the association.

Fundraising for the reconstruction of Gaza is set to be the central theme of the meeting.

News.Az