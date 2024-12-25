Israeli president extends condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash
Photo: Reuters
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has extended condolences to Azerbaijan over the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) plane near the Kazakh city of Aktau.“I was very saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane from Baku which has crashed near Aktau this morning,” President Herzog said in a post on X, News.Az reports.
“I send my deepest condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, the people of Azerbaijan, and the families of all nationalities who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” the Israeli president stated.
