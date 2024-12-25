Yandex metrika counter

Israeli president extends condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash

  • Politics
  • Share
Israeli president extends condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash
Photo: Reuters

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has extended condolences to Azerbaijan over the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) plane near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

“I was very saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane from Baku which has crashed near Aktau this morning,” President Herzog said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“I send my deepest condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, the people of Azerbaijan, and the families of all nationalities who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” the Israeli president stated.






News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      