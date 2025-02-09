Israeli President says Trump will meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and possibly Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, though no dates were provided, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The comments, delivered in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, came in response to a question about Trump's recently unveiled proposal to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

Herzog did not say when or where the meetings would take place, nor did he discuss their potential content. He also noted that Trump is due to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah in the coming days, which Jordan's state news agency has already reported.

"President Trump is due to meet with major, major Arab leaders, first and foremost the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt and I think also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as well," Herzog said.

"These are partners that must be listened to, they must be discussed with. We have to honor their feels as well and see how we build a plan that is sustainable for the future," Herzog said.