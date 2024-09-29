Israeli soldiers abduct two Palestinians in Bethlehem

+ ↺ − 16 px

Early Sunday morning, Israeli soldiers abducted two Palestinians from their homes in Bethlehem, situated in the occupied West Bank, News.Az reports.

According to media sources, several army jeeps entered Saff Street in central Bethlehem, where they raided the home of 21-year-old Ibrahim Husam Abdullah and abducted him.The sources also noted that soldiers invaded the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, searching homes and detaining 23-year-old Khaled Saleh Mousa.In addition, Israeli forces entered the villages of Husan and Wad Fukin, west of Bethlehem, where they stormed and searched several homes.

News.Az