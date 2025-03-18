Israeli strikes kill 326 in Gaza, collapsing ceasefire with Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

. Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza , killing 326 people, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday, collapsing a two-month ceasefire with Hamas as Israel vowed to use force to free its remaining hostages in the strip, News.az reports citing Reuters

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he had instructed the military to take "strong action" against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza in response to the group's refusal to release hostages held there and rejection of ceasefire proposals.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," his office said in a statement.

Hamas accused Israel of overturning the hard-fought ceasefire deal agreed in January, leaving the fate of 59 hostages still held in Gaza uncertain.

Strikes in Gaza were reported in multiple locations. Officials from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said many of the dead were children.

News.Az