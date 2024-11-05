Israeli strikes target Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has conducted an aerial operation and struck targets belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Syria.

“In recent weeks, the Israeli military has significantly degraded Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters, destroying military intelligence assets in Lebanon and damaging the organization’s intelligence-gathering capabilities,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on X, News.Az reports.“The targeting of Hezbollah’s military intelligence assets in Syria further contributes to the IDF operations in Lebanon, undermining the intelligence abilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it noted.

