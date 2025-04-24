Israel’s Embassy in Azerbaijan commemorates Holocaust victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Embassy in Azerbaijan on Thursday held an event to commemorate the Holocaust victims.

“Ambassador George Deek and the Embassy staff gathered today to commemorate Yom HaShoah, honoring the memory of the six million Jews who were murdered,” the embassy posted on X, News.Az reports.

“We remember the past, uphold the truth, and renew our commitment to never forget,” it noted.

“Today we remember the victims of the Holocaust. We are reminded of the importance of moral clarity and courage,” the embassy quoted Ambassador Deek.

