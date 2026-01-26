Israel’s FM visits Alley of Martyrs and Victory Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited the Alley of Martyrs and Victory Park in Baku, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in Azerbaijan’s struggles for independence and territorial integrity.

Sa’ar shared details of the visit on his official Facebook page. He stated that he laid wreaths at the Alley of Martyrs in memory of those killed during the Karabakh wars and the victims of the January 20 tragedy, as well as at Victory Park in the Azerbaijani capital, News.Az reports, citing APA.

During the visit, the Israeli minister also paid tribute at the grave of Albert Agarunov, a Jewish Azerbaijani soldier who served as a tank officer during the First Karabakh War and was killed in combat. Sa’ar noted that Agarunov was posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan and was laid to rest at the Alley of Martyrs.

He highlighted that Agarunov’s funeral had been attended by both rabbis and Muslim clerics, calling it a powerful symbol of unity and mutual respect.

The visit reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and Israel and underscores shared respect for history, remembrance, and intercultural solidarity.

