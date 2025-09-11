Israel’s President Herzog says he ‘argued out of respect’ with UK PM Starmer

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer “argued out of respect” during a tense meeting in London on September 10, following Britain’s sharp criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza.



Downing Street said Starmer condemned Israel’s “man-made famine” in Gaza, urging Herzog to allow more aid in and halt military operations, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also called Israel’s air strike on Doha, Qatar—a key UK ally—“unacceptable” and “a flagrant violation of sovereignty.”

The unusually blunt rebuke marks one of Starmer’s strongest criticisms of Israel since taking office in 2024. Aid groups warn of catastrophic hunger in Gaza, while protests erupted outside Downing Street and Chatham House, where Herzog delivered a speech.

Despite the confrontational tone, a UK spokesperson stressed that Britain and Israel remain longstanding allies. Herzog echoed this, saying democracies can argue openly, and invited the UK to send a fact-finding mission to Gaza.

The meeting sparked political backlash at home, with Scottish National Party leader Stephen Flynn questioning Starmer’s decision to host Herzog “whilst children starve.” Starmer defended his stance, saying: “I will not give up on diplomacy.”

