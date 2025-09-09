Hamas leaders survive Israeli attack on Qatar’s Doha, 6 others killed - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

In its first official statement after the strikes in Doha, Hamas says the Israeli attack aimed to scuttle the ceasefire and prisoner exchange talks, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

The group also confirmed that its top leaders survived the assassination attempt while six others, including the son of its Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya and one of his aides, as well as a Qatari officer, were killed.

Israel on Tuesday carried out strikes on Qatar’s Doha targeting senior Hamas officials, Al Arabiya reported citing Israeli officials, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

Preliminary information obtained by Al Arabiya indicates that Hamas’ Chief Negotiator Khalil al-Hayya was killed in the Israeli strike in Qatar.



Souces later added Zaher Jabarin, Khaled Mashal, and Nizar Awadallah were targeted in the attack.



The Israeli military confirmed later that it targeted senior Hamas leaders.



“The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said, without specifying where the strike took place.



A Source from Hamas told Al Arabiya that the negotiating delegation was targeted during its meeting in Qatar, where the Palestinian group’s political bureau is based.



Just before 4 p.m. local times, several blasts were heard in Doha. Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.



A resident living in Doha told Al Arabiya English that they hears at least five blasts.



