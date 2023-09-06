Istanbul Governor's Office confirms 2 fatalities from flash floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Istanbul Governor's Office said two people died Tuesday from flash floods caused by torrential rains in Basaksehir and Kucukcekmece districts, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the office noted that the heavy rains have now ceased in Arnavutkoy and Basaksehir.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul highlighted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that approximately 125 kilograms of precipitation per square meter had been recorded.

"Citizens whose homes are uninhabitable due to flooding and those at risk of flooding can seek shelter in public facilities by calling 112," said Gul.

Later, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that one of the fatalities was a foreign national who was killed in Kucukcekmece.

The fatality in Basaksehir was identified as a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly caught in the heavy rain while she was outdoors.

She was swept away by the floodwaters, and bystanders managed to rescue her after she was carried approximately 1 kilometer by the rushing waters.

Upon the arrival of medical teams at the scene, it was confirmed that the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

Yerlikaya extended his condolences.

He also said that five people were injured, with three of them being discharged immediately after receiving outpatient treatment.

News.Az